Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $14.24 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,108 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $14,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 287,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 467,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,442,000 after purchasing an additional 59,169 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,703,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.59.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $123.02 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $61.60 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

