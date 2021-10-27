Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $13.53 Million Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 639,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,527,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,227,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,956,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Under Armour by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,575,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,222,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter worth $451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 72.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 859,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,189,000 after buying an additional 361,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Under Armour by 20.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 786,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,637,000 after buying an additional 135,384 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

