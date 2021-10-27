Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $16.35 Million Investment in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 237,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,353,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Textron at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Textron by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 97.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TXT opened at $72.46 on Wednesday. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $75.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.63 and a 200 day moving average of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.