Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 201,916 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 201,916 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $12,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 103,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,782,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,387,000 after purchasing an additional 188,960 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 225.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 40,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 79.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.38 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on VIAV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $40,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 12,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $201,571.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,274 shares of company stock worth $483,437 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

