Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 303,173 Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 254.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 303,173 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $13,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 23,754,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $737,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345,002 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,755 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,943,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,669,000 after purchasing an additional 68,890 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,387,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,107,000 after purchasing an additional 72,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

MT opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.71. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $36.58.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. Research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.