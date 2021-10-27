Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,700 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Assurant worth $15,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Assurant by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,124,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,770,000 after buying an additional 350,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,181,000 after acquiring an additional 111,742 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,761,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,398,000 after acquiring an additional 155,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,405,000 after acquiring an additional 102,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,776,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,568,000 after acquiring an additional 17,505 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $162.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.28. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.58 and a 1-year high of $172.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Assurant from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.34.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

