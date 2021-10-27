Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stake Boosted by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.0% of MBA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 87.7% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

SCHV traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,496. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $71.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.78.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

