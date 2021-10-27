Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of MBA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,095,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,276,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,815,000 after buying an additional 1,044,424 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,330,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,107,000 after buying an additional 484,626 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 674,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,202,000 after buying an additional 150,930 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,130,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,113,000 after buying an additional 143,317 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.47. 1,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,612. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.76 and a 200-day moving average of $78.01.

