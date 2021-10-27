Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Hits New 52-Week High at $110.96

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $110.96 and last traded at $110.28, with a volume of 385604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.26.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 14,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 24,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

