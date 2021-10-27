Scrypta Price Tops $0.0121 on Exchanges (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 27th. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $223,990.24 and $424.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Scrypta has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Scrypta alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00040469 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001123 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000118 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000704 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta (LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 21,289,834 coins and its circulating supply is 18,489,834 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scrypta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scrypta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.