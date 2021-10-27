Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $93.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Shares of STX opened at $88.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $204,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,773.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

