Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHIP. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Maxim Group raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $162.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.11 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.45.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $27.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.29 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,599,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

