Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Discover Financial Services’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note issued on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now expects that the financial services provider will earn $17.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $17.05. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.59.

NYSE DFS opened at $123.02 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $61.60 and a one year high of $135.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226,724 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,600,000 after buying an additional 3,156,664 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $61,976,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,283,097,000 after purchasing an additional 632,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,105,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,018,000 after purchasing an additional 569,192 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

