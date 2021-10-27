SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.89.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEAS. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $65.84 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.51 and a beta of 2.41.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $439.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 3,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $183,220.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,215 shares of company stock worth $976,034. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,406,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,187,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,777,000 after acquiring an additional 538,063 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,351,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,620,000.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

