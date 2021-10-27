Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Buys Shares of 2,961 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,483,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,893,000 after purchasing an additional 206,237 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,451,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,720,000 after purchasing an additional 517,656 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,483,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,160,000 after purchasing an additional 178,736 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,134,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,069,000 after purchasing an additional 63,612 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,217,000 after purchasing an additional 836,782 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $71.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.59 and its 200-day moving average is $68.78.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

