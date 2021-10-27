SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Sold by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 97.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,300 shares during the quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 494,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 20.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,598,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,055,000 after acquiring an additional 448,522 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 17.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,741,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,541,000 after acquiring an additional 262,577 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 69,969.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 922,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,773,000 after acquiring an additional 921,500 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

In other SelectQuote news, Director Donald L. Hawks III purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III purchased 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,035,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

SLQT stock opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.07. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.23.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.76%. SelectQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.