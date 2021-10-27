Selfkey Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21.43 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 26th. One Selfkey coin can currently be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Selfkey has a total market cap of $58.67 million and $21.43 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00054831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.39 or 0.00215757 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00104537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,929,969,446 coins. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

