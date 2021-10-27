ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 50.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,629,644,000 after purchasing an additional 103,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,153,000 after acquiring an additional 88,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,303,000 after acquiring an additional 156,160 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,398,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,889,000 after acquiring an additional 48,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $676.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,527. The company has a market capitalization of $134.08 billion, a PE ratio of 805.62, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $693.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $634.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $564.85.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Summit Insights began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.97.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,241.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,861 shares of company stock valued at $18,888,544 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

