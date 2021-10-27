Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,614.64

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,614.64 ($34.16) and traded as high as GBX 2,703 ($35.31). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,703 ($35.31), with a volume of 351,873 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,754.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,614.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.76 billion and a PE ratio of 30.51.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.