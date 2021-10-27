Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

STRNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of STRNY opened at $36.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.82. Severn Trent has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $40.55.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

