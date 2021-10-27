SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 81,283 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 2.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 300,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $784,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 6.8% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 311,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 19,863 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 435,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 87.86, a P/E/G ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.77. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital started coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.64.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

