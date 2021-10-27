SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 659.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

In other ManTech International news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $1,873,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,658,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,107 shares of company stock worth $2,515,395 over the last ninety days. 33.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $85.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.69 and a 200 day moving average of $83.69. ManTech International Co. has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $648.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.99 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MANT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManTech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

