SG Americas Securities LLC Has $112,000 Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 72.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,744 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,185 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,983,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,045,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,081,000 after buying an additional 701,495 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,905,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,408,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,102,000 after buying an additional 84,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.21.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

