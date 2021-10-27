SG Americas Securities LLC Has $115,000 Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 119.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 54,694 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 29.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 12,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,284,000 after buying an additional 36,013 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 122.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 45.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $64,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,129.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 8,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $369,172.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,862 shares of company stock worth $1,416,792. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMP opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day moving average is $44.04. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.09 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.39.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.60. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

