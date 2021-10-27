SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $110,000 Investment in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 29,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 205,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,139 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.1974 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

América Móvil Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

