SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 170.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 90.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 22.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $643,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shattuck Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Shattuck Labs stock opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $826.45 million and a P/E ratio of -7.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.79. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.21). Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 453.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of ($4.23) million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

