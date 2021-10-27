SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Triumph Group by 13,098.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the first quarter worth about $197,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGI opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35, a PEG ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 3.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $22.71.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $433,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

