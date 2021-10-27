Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Shake Shack by 1,311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 65,383 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth $3,428,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth $1,078,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,644,000 after purchasing an additional 36,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,908,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,323,000 after purchasing an additional 38,717 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack stock opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.91 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.16.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SHAK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.50.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

