Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) shares rose 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.44. Approximately 5,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 907,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

SHCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sharecare in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Sharecare in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.67.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($8.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($12.95) by $4.18. The business had revenue of $98.46 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sharecare stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 237,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sharecare as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharecare Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

