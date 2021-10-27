Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Receives $45.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of STTK traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.12. 3,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.39 million and a PE ratio of -7.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.79. Shattuck Labs has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of ($4.23) million during the quarter. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 453.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shattuck Labs news, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $643,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STTK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

