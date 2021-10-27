Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 15,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 552,942 shares.The stock last traded at $28.26 and had previously closed at $28.78.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $3,712,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,085,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131,637 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 53,381 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

