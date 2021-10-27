Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Shenandoah Telecommunications has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%. On average, analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SHEN opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.34. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $61.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

