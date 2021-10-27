Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 530 ($6.92) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 470.82 ($6.15).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 447.15 ($5.84) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 394.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 416.22. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 312.80 ($4.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The company has a market cap of £91.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 42,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.