Short Interest in Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Grows By 1,780.0%

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 1,780.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

OTCMKTS GBLBY traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.50. 1,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,798. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.39. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA is a holding company, which invests, reinvests, owns, manages, and trades shares in companies.It operates through the following segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. The Holding segment manages investments, non-consolidated operating companies, and associates.

