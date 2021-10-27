Short Interest in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Drops By 87.5%

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CSML stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.33. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,843. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.31. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $36.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

