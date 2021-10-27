Short Interest in New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Expands By 16,900.0%

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 16,900.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 323,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NJMC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.47. 484,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32. New Jersey Mining has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.60.

About New Jersey Mining

New Jersey Mining Co engages in the exploration and development of gold, silver and base metal deposits. It has a portfolio of mineral properties namely: Golden Chest Mine, Murray Gold Belt, Butte Highlands and Central Idaho. The company was founded by Grant Brackebusch on July 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

