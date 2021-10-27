Short Interest in Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Expands By 2,123.1%

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 2,123.1% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYL traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. 25,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,432. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08. Royale Energy has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.20.
About Royale Energy
