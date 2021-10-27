Short Interest in Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Expands By 2,123.1%

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 2,123.1% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYL traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. 25,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,432. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08. Royale Energy has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.20.

About Royale Energy

Royale Energy, Inc engages in the production and sale of oil and natural gas business. Its activities include the acquisition of oil and gas lease interests and proved reserves, drilling of both exploratory and development wells and sales of fractional working interests in wells to be drilled. The company was founded by Harry H.

