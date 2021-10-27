Short Interest in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) Grows By 4,197.8%

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,400 shares, a growth of 4,197.8% from the September 30th total of 9,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.2 days.

Shares of TSPQ traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,977. TCW Special Purpose Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, industrial, or consumer sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

