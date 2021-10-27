Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Up 5.4% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) shot up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $127.16 and last traded at $127.15. 10,005 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 269,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.67.

The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SSTK shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

In other Shutterstock news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $101,817.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 12,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total transaction of $1,348,281.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,963,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,157,714.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,916 shares of company stock worth $19,262,708 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 118.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.58.

About Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

