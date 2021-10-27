Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,506 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,963,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,706,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,871,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,704,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,930,000. 6.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBSW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $20.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.8075 dividend. This is a boost from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.22%.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

