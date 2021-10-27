Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT)’s stock price dropped 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.17 and last traded at $25.47. Approximately 682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 288,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.36.

SGHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.26.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Staffan Encrantz bought 527,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $12,649,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sight Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

