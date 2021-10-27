Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.53.

Shares of Signature Bank stock traded down $6.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $301.34. 11,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,045. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $317.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.7% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 92,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 21.2% during the third quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 172,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,023,000 after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 30.7% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,901,000 after purchasing an additional 34,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 100.0% during the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares in the last quarter.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

