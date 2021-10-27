Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Plans $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the bank on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Signature Bank has a payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Signature Bank to earn $16.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $307.93 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $317.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.02 and a 200-day moving average of $251.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Signature Bank stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,257 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,141 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Signature Bank worth $55,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SBNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Signature Bank from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.53.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.