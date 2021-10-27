Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.69-0.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.75. Silgan also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.300-$3.400 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLGN. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silgan from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Silgan stock opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.42. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Silgan has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silgan stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Silgan worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

