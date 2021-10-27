Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 18.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 38.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Bronson Point Management LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter valued at about $2,079,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Lumentum during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $80.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.95. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.63.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

