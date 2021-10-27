Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 88.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $128.32 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.56.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

