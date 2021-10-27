Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 338.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 990,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,605,000 after buying an additional 764,188 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the second quarter worth about $8,219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the second quarter worth about $9,929,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 45.4% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 39,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 12,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the second quarter worth about $4,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.35.

GFL stock opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $41.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.08.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.