Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 79 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 25.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 27.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Copart in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Copart in the first quarter worth $234,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $153.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.36. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.92 and a 52-week high of $154.91.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The business had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.