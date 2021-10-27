Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. raised shares of STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

NYSE:STM opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $47.38.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

