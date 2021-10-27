Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Sells $1,129,127.42 in Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Scott A. Reed sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,129,127.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock traded up $6.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.84. 1,001,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,118. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.12 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.72. Silvergate Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SI shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,022,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,645,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 411,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,653,000 after acquiring an additional 75,994 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

